Contrary to what we often hear, access to public healthcare in Australia isn’t free. It costs the taxpayer almost $100 billion each year. That’s about $4000 per resident or 6.5% of GDP. Our total spend on healthcare — both public and private — is 9.4% of GDP.
That money comes at the expense of other potential areas of public spending. Every dollar spent on healthcare is a dollar that cannot be spent on education, infrastructure or defence, or simply left in taxpayers’ pockets.
Local outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 have put pressure on public hospitals. Treating COVID-19 patients uses resources that can be spent on other health problems or in other public policy domains altogether. Given that, one, we now have strong evidence that vaccination significantly lowers the risk of not only transmitting the virus but of hospitalisation and death, and two, vaccines are now readily available in Australia, debating how to deal with vaccine refusers seems quite legitimate.
Denying treatment to those who are eligible but refuse, as touted by the Victorian AMA, is quite distasteful. A public system must treat all comers based on need and capacity to benefit. End of story.
Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.
The principal lever to address vaccine hesitancy and minimise refusal must be public education. Mandates play a role. But there may be a palatable way to incentivise vaccination and recoup some of the costs of additional treatment.
All taxpayers are charged an annual Medicare levy of 2%. Medicare is the federal scheme that funds general practice and specialist care, with individual patients paying the “gap” between the Medicare fee and what their practitioner charges.
In addition, households that do not have private hospital cover face a surcharge of 1%, 1.25% or 1.5% depending on their taxable income. In the absence of an equivalent levy for public hospitals, a similar scheme could be introduced for those who refuse vaccination without a valid exemption.
This would ensure continued access to care while recouping some of the financial burden created by refusing to participate in a mainstream, evidence-based public health intervention.
Such a scheme would be relatively easy to coordinate, given that vaccination status is binary and easily recorded — the logistics would be far easier than (accurate) verification of vaccination status at venues or shops. This sets it apart from behavioural risk factors that increase healthcare use like smoking or poor diet, which are not only difficult to quantify objectively but also linked to socio-economic status and potentially difficult to for individuals to change.
It need not be regressive. If there is a social gradient for vaccine hesitancy, like there is for obesity and smoking, it is taken care of by a progressive design. Just like the private hospital surcharge, a marginal rate could be applied, and low-income earners could be exempted. Wealthy refusers would thus be charged disproportionately more than the poor. A potentially elegant solution.
There’s the coercion argument. Yes, it is a financial incentive to get the vaccine. But then we tolerate a financial inducement to buy private health cover, a policy explicitly designed to “encourage people to take out private patient hospital cover and use the private hospital system … [and] reduce demand on the public system”.
Perhaps proponents of the coercion argument should also take on a range of other similar policies: punitive tobacco taxes, traffic infringement penalties, compulsory schooling or indeed the ‘no jab no play’ mandates for childcare.
Should we bother given Australia is on track to be one of the most vaccinated populations on earth anyway? The answer is probably yes, both epidemiologically and politically. Financially it would depend on the exact numbers and design.
Getting as close as possible to 100% will suppress the chance of vaccine resistant variants, although this obviously needs to be a global effort. This is a stated reasons why, despite having reached 85%, Singapore will soon be charging COVID-19 patients who have refused to be vaccinated without a valid exemption for their medical costs.
Politically it’s a signal that there exist a small number of democratic obligations that, if adhered to by everyone, generate the many freedoms we enjoy. Vaccination is a modern embodiment of these.
All policy interventions entail some risk of unintended consequences. A surcharge may give vaccine refusers self-ordained licence to refuse other limitations. “I’ve paid my way so it’s unreasonable to deny me entry into this [insert place where vulnerable people could be at risk]” would be a regrettable outcome.
Nevertheless, we should consider policies that discourage people from placing the health of fellow citizens in in danger without a reason that aligns with secular, democratic values.
Leave a comment
A convincing case. The advantages of such a scheme easily outweigh the disadvantages.
No, just no.
While I think anti-vaxxers who don’t get vaccinated for conspiratorial reasons are a problem, they should not be denied or have to pay more for health care. What’s next? Athletes paying more? Kids who do community sports or injure themselves when playing? Obese people? Musicians with hearing problems?
How about we actually start tackling the real causes of this (outside the always existing fringe on everything) – political opportunists, corrupted media and an (not unjustified) increasing loss of trust in governments . As you say, Australia is one of the best vaccinated countries in the world with other vaccinations, the cause of this is not those people, it’s the ones that are riling them up. Putting these measures in place just exacerbates the actual cause.
Did you read the article? It states as explicitly as possible that nobody should be denied healthcare, regardless of their vaccination status or anything else.
But the article also made the point that anti-vaxxers should pay, because it’s easy to get them to pay. In other words discrimination because it’s easy to do so.
BTW, I’m double AZ vaccinated.
It makes the point that the unvaccinated impose a cost on society, so it proposes a way to place a charge on those unvaccinated that can afford it, in proportion to their ability to bear that cost, to compensate for that cost. It’s not perfect of course, but it’s pretty good.
I’d just reinforce that it would only apply to those without a valid exemption
Levying ANY financial penalty will have the effect of deterring the recipients on low incomes from going to hospital. Sliding scale is irrelevant. Even if its $5 or $10. It will be a deterrent. The last thing we want is covid positive people avoiding hospitals due to these penalties and continuing to circulate in the community. Recipe for disaster.
It’s not a financial penalty. It’s a medicare levy. Going to hospital or not has no effect whatsoever on it. Those on low incomes don’t pay it anyway.
We do have to pay for education , why not the athletes?
We do pay for athletes. It’s very annoying.
The Australian Government’s Federal Budget delivered more than $158 million of new investment to Sport Australia and the AIS.
That’s extra, new funding on top of the decades of feather bedding and big bucks.
This doesn’t go far enough. In the interest of ‘Can do Capitalism’, we should abolish Medicare and go with a fully privatised insurance model, that way everything can be priced in.
A baseline of $100 a month should do it then if you ever had a cigarette, ever, $50 a month thanks. Not fully vaccinated? Another $50. BMI high? make it $80. Every pre-existing condition $20 for each one. Go to the gym $10 in case of accidents, but hey we’ll thrown in a $100 voucher for a gym membership because we recognise the importance of being healthy. We’ll need a $1000 excess for visiting a hospital including emergency, payable up front. These suggestions are just the tip of the iceberg, you get the picture.
Rich people are generally healthier so the top 10% deserve a 10% discount, it’s only fair.
We don’t need an actuary to tell us, let’s just go with our gut since when has evidence dictated government policy.
But if we can’t have my model then I suppose what’s proposed here will do. I mean you know it makes sense. Based on current rates we’ll have about 5% unvaccinated so it’s really going to rake in the revenue and have minimal administration and reporting, like robodebt, fully automated. And why stop there and not increase the Medicare levy for all sorts of choices that the some bureaucrat sees as bad. Don’t forget that if you don’t have your booster every 6 months you’ll be charged the levy and this will be for the rest of your life.
As for vaccine injury? totally made up. As if clotting or Myocarditis is a thing. We’re certainly not going to provide a payment scheme to those ‘so called’ injured through a mandated government policy.
Because non-vaccination is a community risk and cost
‘Because non-vaccination is a community risk and cost’
As is driving while drunk and causing death and catastrophic injury….as is smoking for years on end causing lung cancer and emphysema…..as is anorexia which can result in extended hospital stays…as is morbid obesity causing a litany of ailments many of which require hospital care.
Would you suggest a health surcharge on the above cohorts?
Arguably there is a surcharge on some of those cohorts…excise and taxes levied on tobacco and alcohol above GST…the more you smoke/drink, the greater the health risks but the more excise you pay into the coffers that fund healthcare. Similarly with obesity…you eat more, you pay more GST. Not an exact match to a Medicare surcharge on the unvaccinated but a still a higher contribution to the coffers than those who make healthier choices.
The article makes it very clear why the idea does not go beyond the unvaccinated without a valid exemption and cannot be applied to other groups who might be seen as having increased risk of needing healthcare.
Sure you can worry about how there might be an efort to take it further anyway, but let’s at least acknowledge that the proposal being made is explicitly specific and limited to the unvaccinated, without a valid exemption, who have sufficient income to pay the levy.
I am a,passionate pro vaxxer. The punitive side of me Iwould love to see determined anti vaxxers further penalised for their stance. But this idea which has been embraced by Singapore and ex NSW Premier Bob Carr locally – is too dangerous. Conservative governments have been trying to dismantle Medicare for decades. I say any policy that plays into their agenda endangers the entire structure of Medicare. If we start introducing penalties for a group the majority of us pro vaxxers clearly disagree with – I ask – who will be next on the hit list? Because in the hands of the anti Medicare brigade, this will be the thin edge of the wedge. Sequentially they can target unpopular health consumers and via various means, separate them put from the herd. And all they need to do is keep selecting easy targets, pick them off and over time, the loyalty and support for the entire public health system is eroded. It is classic back-door incremental technique to dismantle a public asset by stealth. We start with anti vaxxers. Then what about drug addicts and alcoholics. Surely their lifestyle choices are leeching Medicare of resources too. The overweight? Ditto. Lifestyle choices covers all sorts of biases. Hosputal ER’s burst at the seams on weekends and public holidays when sports injuries peak. Are sports injuries self induced and therefore a choice they should pay for because they are sucking medical resources away from babies? I have no doubt AIDS/HIV was and remains classified by many as a ‘lifestyle choice’ – so we know what these sort of exclusionary or punitive policies would have meant in the 80’s. And nowhere mentioned is the health costs to society of imposing even sliding scale means tested financial penalties on covid. What will happen is the most marginalised will avoid going to hospital to avoid incurring a financial penalty- which means with covid – they remain circulating in the community while covid positive, shedding covid widely until they drop and are varied off to hosputal. These homeless and marginalised groups were the prime source of covid outbreaks in my community. They simply do not plug into health programs in the same way. They will work to avoid financial penalties the rest ofvus would consider mild. That is what happens when you live on social security, have insecure housing, and /or live on the streets or in refuges. A $10 penalty can be enough to deter going to hospital if they know their social security can be garnisheed. The rest if us would spend more than that on a coffee and biscuit without hesitation. Sometimes daily! These ideas are a fundamental attack on Medicare itself. The solution is not to penalise financially who ever the damned group du jour happen to be. The solution is to fund Medicare and our public hospitals better. This government is throwing and wasting billions on French ( now US) submarines. Without a backwards glance. Let’s increase the public health funding by rerouting resources from there for example. Whole lot more money doing that compared to levying financial penalties on stubborn less than 5% of our population who are committed anti vaxxers.
We’ll said.
Let the AV Whackjobs pay for any COVID related medical treatment in full. If they give no consideration to the Community in which they live they should not receive consideration from said Community for their AV stance.
Quite agree with you lex.