In search of the lost programs of commercial TV, today we examine three flops for November 10, 2021. First The Bachelorette, which had 336,000 national viewers last night from 7.30pm. That’s not embarrassing -- it's a ratings disaster for such a high-profile program.

Though that wasn’t as bad as Love Island at 9.40pm on Nine -- just 194,000, and no matter how many people stream it over the next seven days, the total will still be just over 400,000, which is weak. It was in the schedule at 8.40pm but Nine snuck an ep of Emergency (which averaged 444,000) into the schedule to push it out an hour, where the overnight viewing audience wouldn’t be that embarrassing. More viewers are watching the stream.

America’s Got Talent on Seven from around 9pm had 198,000 nationally, just in front of Love Island (which will end up with more viewers because of the streaming). It wasn’t helped by the slide in viewers across the 90 minutes from 7.30pm for Big Brother VIP (458,000). Dull, dull, dull ratings spak filla.