Before it was cool Look, sometimes we just to have give ourselves a bit of credit. We couldn't help but notice that a lot of people have been following our lead. The idea of out and out calling the Prime Minister a liar (outside Twitter users with a picture of Bob Hawke as their avi and string of numbers in their username) was a dicey, slightly uncomfortable novelty back in May when we compiled our list of -- then 28, now over 40 and counting -- demonstrable lies and falsehoods Scott Morrison had managed in his time at the helm. Now, suddenly everyone's doing it.

First, French President Emmanuel Macron said he doesn't "think", he "knows" Morrison lied to him. Then Malcolm Turnbull, in that "oh, of course, you should have asked me about this before" tone he often takes since his time in office, told journalists at COP26 that Morrison had “lied to me on many occasions ... Scott has always had a reputation for telling lies”.

Indicating the opposition is finally ready to start doing some opposing, Chris Bowen told Insiders, "We know Scott Morrison is a liar. He lies in Parliament about briefings for Anthony Albanese on COVID. He lies about whether he's called EVs weekend wrecking..." And yesterday, Sarah Martin over in The Guardian correctly diagnosed the deflection about "labor lies" on electric vehicles as "lying about his lie with another lie".