The last few years have been good for KPMG in Canberra. Since 2017, it has earned over $200 million in federal government contracts each year, according to data from the Austender website -- and nearly $300 million in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Even over the course of the pandemic, it scored over $230 million. This year, already, it has secured over $90 million in contracts. Another big year beckons for the big four firm.

The contrast with a decade ago, when KPMG earned just $37 million in 2012-13, is remarkable.

Only a small proportion of that revenue is for audit services. The bulk comes from management advisory and consulting services across the public service, reflecting what is in effect a revolution in public policy in Australia, driven by cost-cutting of the Australian Public Service (APS) and the outsourcing of major functions, including policy advice. There aren't just more contracts, but bigger ones: the average size of contracts used to be $400,000-$500,000; now they're $700,000-800,000.