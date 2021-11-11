Sometimes Morrison just can't seem to free himself from a lie or falsehood. For some reason, it sticks to him and no matter how much he tries, he can't shake it off.

So it proved when Morrison tried to ensure his close friend and mentor, Hillsong CEO Brian Houston, joined him at a dinner at the White House when Donald Trump was president in September 2019.

The Trump White House hosted an extraordinary array of crooks, spivs, dictators and far-right wingnuts between 2017 and 2021. Brian Houston would latter attend the Trump White House, but in September 2019, for some reason, he was unacceptable to the administration. He was omitted from the guest list.