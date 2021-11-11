NSW has passed the 90% full vaccination rate. It’s one of the highest rates in the world, and Victoria isn’t far behind.

But in both states, scores of COVID-19 cases are still being recorded. New daily case numbers haven’t yet dipped below 1000 in Victoria, while NSW cases have been bouncing between 100 and 300 for the past two weeks.

Vaccine efficacy is measured by how well it prevents a person from developing serious illness while a secondary benefit is reducing chances of catching or transmitting the disease. But with international borders opening back up, are cases going down fast enough?