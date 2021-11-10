Nine’s night as Parental Guidance -- 730,000 national viewers -- easily accounted for the weak Big Brother VIP -- 477,000 on Seven -- after Seven’s hour of news from 6 to 7pm averaged 1.41 million and easily accounted for Nine (1.15 million).

Seven’s Home and Away with 903,000 had more viewers than A Current Affair with 878,000, but the 7pm ABC News won the slot with 921,000.

7.30 with 705,000 for the ABC topped the first part of BBVIP, and the lightweight Greek Islands tour thingie at 8pm ended 1000 viewers short of BBVIP with 476,000. BBVIP will add viewers from streaming and from seven-day viewing, but it is a waste of TV time.