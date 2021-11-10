On the campaign trail Yesterday gave us a masterclass in Morrisonism. It had it all: a blatant lie testily tossed at questioning journalists; plenty of playing up to the cameras; gratuitous hi-vis; making various meals, and getting a haircut. As if that didn't scream "campaign mode" loud enough, we're also being treated to a whole new tranche of slogans.

After the refrain "technology not taxes" accompanying his nothing-much of a climate policy, today he added that climate action will be led by “can-do capitalism”, not “don’t do” government policy, which definitely means something.

But most striking of all has been the emphasis on "choices not mandates" -- he used the word "choice" 12 times in the course of a single answer in yesterday's press conference.