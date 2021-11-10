"It's not a race."

It's one of the most infamous remarks of Scott Morrison's prime ministership and has come to symbolise a hopelessly bungled vaccine rollout that was eventually rescued by state governments, while areas of Commonwealth responsibility such as disability and aged care saw vaccine crawl-outs that left the elderly and Australians with disability at serious risk.

Once Morrison realised the slogan was being used with deadly accuracy by Labor against him, he had to find a way to neutralise it. Outright denial (as he did with "Shanghai Sam") was difficult -- he'd said it over and over on camera. The PMO got to work, trying to find a way to explain it away, and came up with the explanation that when he said "it's not a race" he hadn't meant "it's not a race".