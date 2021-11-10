Now we know exactly how much a connection to Scott Morrison is worth.

As Crikey reported a few months ago, Morrison’s close friend and former deputy of the NSW Liberal party Scott Briggs has been busy working on his latest business venture -- a network of private quarantine facilities that aims to help big mining and agriculture companies bring in cheap labor from overseas.

At the time, the company, registered as Quarantine Services Australia, claimed it would be “100% industry funded”. It was even being spruiked on ABC radio by self-appointed pandemic spokesperson Jane Halton as the private sector’s answer to hotel quarantine.