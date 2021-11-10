To the senior partners on this email, you obviously have a partner who refuses to take counsel and is out of control … I expect you to take action.
NSW Treasury secretary Mike Pratt, November 17, 2021
When faced with the dilemma of backing one of its partners who insisted on delivering a full and frank report for his client, or caving in to the demands of a lucrative source of revenue, KPMG had no hesitation: it went for the money.
