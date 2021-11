Nine’s night without The Block went like this: Parental Guidance, 831,000. ACA, 1.04 million. The hour of news, 1.24 million.

Seven: the hour of news, 1.45 million average. Home and Away, 895,000. Big Brother VIP, 532,000.

Ten: nothing. Have You Been Paying Attention?, 811,000 (it needed Kitty Flanagan) after Celebrity MasterChef, 663,000.