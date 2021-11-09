On Saturday night in Melbourne, a 16-year-old missed her grandmother’s birthday so she could stay at home for an extra two hours’ study. Yesterday morning in Sydney, another student -- this time a 17-year-old -- vomited repeatedly before breakfast, exam anxiety crippling her chances of the exam mark she is banking on. And in Brisbane, another student was told she was banned from bringing a sanitary napkin into the exam room. Why? It might be an aid for cheating.

The stories go on, all revolving around the process of securing a silly double-digit number called an ATAR. Forget being naughty or nice this Christmas, this number will deliver merriment or distress by signalling who will be selected into specific university courses and who will miss out.

It is tortuous and old-fashioned and absolutely irrelevant to the people students become -- professionally and personally. But perhaps even more significantly, it measures none of the qualities that will dictate how they fare once they’ve joined the workforce.