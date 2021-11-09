Countries have been lying to the United Nations about their greenhouse gas emissions.

Malaysia has claimed its trees are absorbing carbon four times faster than neighbouring Indonesia; Vietnam reported fluorinated gases emissions are 99.8% lower than other key scientific emissions data sets; the Central African Republic said its land absorbed enough carbon dioxide to offset the annual emissions of Russia; and Australia underreported its 2016 emissions of nitrous oxide gas by a factor of four to seven.

Underreporting of greenhouse gas emissions means the world is in a more dire place than thought, a Washington Post investigation has revealed.