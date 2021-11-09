One of Australia's most respected infrastructure experts has exposed how rotten the culture of public service outsourcing really is.

In extraordinary evidence to a New South Wales Legislative Council inquiry, Brendan Lyon has detailed how NSW Treasury sabotaged his work for KPMG when he refused to change his report to suit its agenda. And he has the emails to back him up.

Lyon isn't just another of the thousands of consultants who make a living from the eagerness of governments to outsource policy advice to major consulting firms. He's a former Liberal staffer, the long-time former head of Infrastructure Partnerships Australia, and is a board member of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific. When Lyon talks about infrastructure, he brings a breadth of expertise that few can match.