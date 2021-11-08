The finale of The Block did its usual magic for Nine last night: its 2.478 million for the winners' announcement was much better than 2020’s 2.33 million, and almost matched 2019’s 2.57 million. And the grand final lead-up averaged 2.091 million, again better than 2020’s 1.90 million and 2019’s 2.07 million.

Metro viewers totalled 1.835 million for the victory announcement and 1.555 million for the lead-up; the regional audience for the winner’s announcement totalled 642,000 for the announcement, 636,000 for the lead-up.

Surprisingly, though, The Block was not the most-watched program in the regions last night -- that was Nine’s 60 Minutes, with 655,000 as it enjoyed a boost from the final minutes of The Block.