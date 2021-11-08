All well in the west Labor MP Julie Owens’ decision to quit politics is causing a few headaches for the party. First, it means her western Sydney seat of Parramatta (margin 3.5%) is well in play, giving Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s NSW first reelection strategy a bit more ammunition. More troublingly, preselection for Owens’ replacement will take place under the shadow of a simmering branch-stacking scandal.

In 2019, Queensland ALP secretary Evan Moorhead began a probe into widespread stacking across western Sydney branches like Granville and Parramatta, both in the federal seat. One recommendation was a temporary suspension of preselections in those branches, making it difficult to lock in a candidate. The report also found Julia Finn, the state member for Granville, had breached party rules, leading to her quitting shadow cabinet. Finn, who comes from the same “Laurie Ferguson soft-left” faction as Owens, is considered a frontrunner for Parramatta.

But if Finn did step up, it’d come with plenty of baggage. While no adverse findings were made against her, and she maintains her innocence, it’s not a great look. And when the other frontrunner is Durga Owen, a young South Asian-origin woman, the whole thing has shades of Kristina Keneally’s candidacy in Fowler (although at least Finn is from the electorate).