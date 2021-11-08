One of Scott Morrison’s characteristics as a liar is his focus on denying his own words and actions.
Unlike other leaders, the prime minister is less interested in lying about his political opponents — although he does that too — than in stopping his words and actions being held against him (otherwise known as basic accountability).
That’s the background to a cracking lie from September 2019 about the long-departed Labor senator Sam Dastyari, forced out of politics by his links with Chinese figures.
The Coalition had feasted off Dastyari’s woes and poor judgment in 2016, including Morrison, who labelled him “Shanghai Sam“. Just in case you’re wondering if maybe a staffer who was operating Morrison’s Twitter account was responsible for that, Morrison used it three times in a matter of minutes on Sky News.
As so often happens in politics, though, the pendulum swung the other way, and three years later Liberal member for Chisholm Grace Liu found herself under fire for her links with Chinese figures, and her refusal to criticise the Beijing regime. Labor’s criticism of Liu was, Morrison claimed, “casting a smear on Chinese Australians”. The following day, Morrison was asked a straightforward and obvious question: “Why was it racist to question Gladys Liu’s connections to China but it wasn’t racist to call Sam Dastyari ‘Shanghai Sam’?”
“I didn’t use either of those phrases,” Morrison blithely replied.
As we’ve repeatedly pointed out about Morrison, the fact that his lies can easily be checked doesn’t deter him any more than it deterred former US president Donald Trump. His own website shows he was lying. Unusually, the media actually chased Morrison down on the lie. His explanation? “I was referring to the word racist that I heard twice in the question and I’ve got to say my focus was on the bushfires.”
That statement, of course, makes no sense whatsoever. How “I didn’t use either of those phrases” can relate to a single word “racist” is beyond the comprehension of anyone with even a passing acquaintance with the English language.
What evidently happened was that some genius in his office, asked to devise a plausible excuse for his blatant lie, carefully examined the question, saw that “racist” was used twice, noted that Morrison used “either” and thought that was enough to hang an excuse off. It was half-arsed, even by the lazy standards of Morrison’s office.
Get our Lies book FREE and 50% off Crikey
You don’t need to rely on foreign leaders to call out our PM’s lies and falsehoods.
We called him out long before President Macron did.
That’s why our first ever Crikey Read, a new book written by Bernard Keane, combines our eye-opening dossier of Scott Morrison’s documented lies with Keane’s scathing take on why deceivers dominate in the new era of politics.
Get your hands on your copy for FREE and SAVE 50% on your first year of Crikey when you subscribe in the next 48 hours.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
I don’t blame Morrison. He is what he is. He knows the Australian people who vote for him will do so no matter how many porkies he comes up with. If you are on a good thing, stick with it. It worked for Trump, why not Scotmo? Throw in a few million, call winning by one seat a “miracle” and God’s on his side too. Or so he would have you believe.
In recent times I have come to fully understand that Morrison is not a liar, he is ‘barking mad’!
Psychopaths are compulsive liars – its part of their trade
“I’ve got to say my focus was on the bushfires.”
Narrator’s voice: It wasn’t
Another lie.
The PMs faith is continually mentioned in comments and rightfully so. Obviously many people wonder about his decision-making and to what degree he is guided by a mythical master.
How many of the PM’s falsehoods and foot-in-mouth international gaffs does he believe are passed by divine guidance? Does he believe any mistakes such as lack of leadership on climate change can be reversed by the mythical leader who created the world in 6 days according to a minority religious cult?
Is the PM a proper person to lead this country with the challenges we face?