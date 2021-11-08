It’s impossible to see the Morrison government’s rushed attempt at introducing a voter identification law as anything but a solution, and a moderately crafted one at that, to a problem that simply doesn’t exist.
Given the government’s general disinclination to make laws of any kind, the lack of any preparatory debate gives plenty of reasons to be suspicious of this one.
The proposed law is simple and carefully designed to tick all the “if you’ve done nothing wrong, you’ve got nothing to worry about” boxes routinely used to justify national security legislation. It requires voters, when fronting up to a federal election on polling day or submitting a pre-poll vote, to present identification confirming their name.
Photo ID is not required, and the list of documents which can be used as identification is long and liberal: passport, driver’s licence, proof-of-age card, birth certificate, citizenship certificate, government ID card or Electoral Commission enrolment notification. A credit or debit card, bank statement, council rates, or water, gas, electricity or phone bill are also acceptable.
If you can’t produce any of these documents, you can still vote. Either another voter who does have ID can formally vouch for your identity or, failing all else, your vote gets put in a sealed envelope with a declaration of your identity, which gets checked later against the electoral roll and can still be counted.
Why do we need this? The government’s explanatory memorandum says it will “improve public confidence about the integrity of ballot-issuing processes” and “reduce the risk of electoral fraud (in the form of voter impersonation)”. It will also bring us into line with Canada and Sweden — yay. And it was recommended by Parliament’s joint standing committee on electoral matters (JSCEM), which inquired into the electoral system after each election, in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
JSCEM has indeed been recommending voter ID ever since the Coalition took control of it, although it only seriously looked into it in 2013. So there has been no actual inquiry into the need for voter ID in the past eight years; the government has produced no data or research to explain why it’s suddenly become an urgent requirement so close to the next election.
As for the evidence in relation to the incidence of voter impersonation in Australia, well, there is none. There is simply nothing out there to suggest that any Australian federal election has ever been, or is at risk of being, tainted by people turning up at the polling booth and pretending to be someone else. That is despite our system — because it allows you to vote at any booth — being theoretically susceptible to the risk.
As Antony Green points out, after the 2019 election there were about 2,000 multiple mark-offs out of 15 million votes cast; that’s the indicator of possible voter impersonation. Mostly they were caused by clerical error. Twenty cases were referred to the federal police, and nobody was prosecuted.
At a practical level, voter fraud is an infinitely lower order of risk to Australian democracy than, say, a concerted Facebook campaign by a major party falsely claiming that its opponents have a death tax policy. Yet the government has expressed no interest in Zali Steggall’s push to tighten the law on intentionally deceptive political advertising.
If we don’t need it, why does the government want it? “Voter suppression” is the call from the left on that. The government, it’s alleged, is copying straight from the Republican Party’s US playbook, manipulating the law to disenfranchise voters who are less likely to support conservative candidates, such as the poor and marginalised. Specifically, in America, Black people. Here, likewise. After all, which section of the Australian population is most likely to have difficulty producing ID on polling day? Make it harder to vote, and they won’t.
The analogy is imperfect, because of compulsory voting. The actual negative impact of voter ID requirements is likely to be vanishingly small, given that the proposed law does make it very easy to comply. However, that’s not an argument in favour of the law.
In the absence of any stated or apparent rationale for bringing in voter ID (beyond the meaningless assertion about public confidence), it’s fair to look for a more cynical explanation. Some have suggested that this is the first step by the Coalition down the path of undermining public confidence in compulsory voting with a view to eventually pushing for a change to voluntary voting. It’s true that that would suit right-wing parties better, generally.
I don’t know; I find it hard to attribute actual conscious thought to anything the Morrison government does, let alone forward planning with a horizon longer than the next election. I think it’s just classic Morrisonian politics: a ploy designed to simultaneously distract the media and public with a straw man issue which can easily be discarded if the Senate crossbench jacks up against it, and to wedge Labor on a win-win basis.
In any event, this is bad law, not because it’s inherently evil on its own terms but because it impinges on personal freedoms with no justification whatsoever. It should be rejected by the Senate, and I hope it is.
Get our Lies book FREE and 50% off Crikey
You don’t need to rely on foreign leaders to call out our PM’s lies and falsehoods.
We called him out long before President Macron did.
That’s why our first ever Crikey Read, a new book written by Bernard Keane, combines our eye-opening dossier of Scott Morrison’s documented lies with Keane’s scathing take on why deceivers dominate in the new era of politics.
Get your hands on your copy for FREE and SAVE 50% on your first year of Crikey when you subscribe in the next 48 hours.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
As Electoral Commissioner Rogers told Senate Estimates, the problem is “vanishingly small” (2000/15m = 0.0001) but nevertheless he is “aware of all sides of the argument” – I don’t think he’ s got much choice. Maybe it’s just a distraction from the equally useless and unnecessary Religious “Discrimination” Bill, which Morrison is still pining after.
Bradley is ‘undecided’ whether voter ID is being pushed as a first step to scrapping compulsory voting, because ‘I find it hard to attribute actual conscious thought to anything the Morrison government does, let alone forward planning with a horizon longer than the next election.’
That’s a fair point as far as it goes, but it ignores the source of this move – Queensland Senator James McGrath, with his obsession for ending compulsory voting, and others who share his views, including the IPA. The Morrison Gang on its own may be incapable of looking beyond the coming election, but on this issue it is being steered by those who know just what they are doing. In fact, that is generally how it always works with this government – Morrison’s ministers are not much more than puppets whose strings are pulled by those who do know what they want, such as the fossil fuel lobby or Murdoch.
Voter ID is so pointless in isolationso long as there is compulsory voting that even as a distraction it is not worth the bother. It’s actual purpose is to stir up bother with the obvious contradiction between being required to vote and having a barrier put up that makes it (a bit) harder to vote. This will make compulsory voting ‘controversial’ for the purposes of McGrath and his allies, they will use that for propaganda, and that’s progress towards their objective.
As well as non compulsory voting the other dream (for the IPA – nightmare for humans) is FPtP as constantly extolled by exSen Nick Minchin, ‘immanence grease’ of the hard right and the exParrot.
This is a win-win proposal for ScoMo. If it is properly rejected by the Senate for being both bad and unnecessary law, ScoMo adds it to a short list of examples of government initiatives thwarted.
If it is passed, it adds to the list of new government controls used for authentication and just as certainly abused. All legislation justified as being necessary for national security has been illicitly mis-applied ( examples: to suppress evidence of spying on Timor and to corruptly apply the proceeds and to seek to hoodwink the Court of Appeal into making evidence of the corruption secret).
If it is passed, it would offer a readymade use for the MyGovID monstrosity administered and (under)developed by the ATO (oh, but claimed to not be for use by the ATO). The thing has publicly documented algorithmic failures which create exposures much greater than the vanishingly small ‘voting fraud’ mischief that ScoMo claims to be solving. It gets ratings of one star (The Pits) by most reviewers. MyGovID is another Control Freak invention looking for a solution. Fancy that.
I agree that fraud is endemic in Australian politics. It’s not the voters who are the problem, though.
I’m less worried about voter fraud than I am about politician fraud – Michael Sukkar being the issue this week but another will turn up next week. I’ll believe the govt is concerned about people somehow taking advantage of the system when I see a Federal ICAC investigating Christian Porter’s slush fund.
Like the proverbial bus, wait 5 minutes and another one will turn up.