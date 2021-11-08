If the government introduced its so-called Commonwealth Integrity Commission, a body supposed to be its answer to a New South Wales-style Independent Commission Against Corruption, we may know even less about the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds by Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar than we do now.

Why? Because as Crikey has noted several times over the past year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former attorney-general Christian Porter created a commission that is not just a toothless tiger but a dangerous shield for the politically corrupt.

It was the same damning point made by former federal judge Michael Barker QC in last night’s 60 Minutes investigation that revealed allegations Sukkar was well aware of taxpayers' dollars being used to pay his friend, younger brother and factional supporters for Liberal Party purposes.