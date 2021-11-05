With Scott Morrison having acquired a worldwide reputation as a liar, and the dossier of his lies and falsehoods growing steadily thicker, we thought it was time to pull out some of his greatest hits in the countdown to the release of my book Lies and Falsehoods: The Morrison Government and the New Culture of Deceit on November 17.
To kick off, we’ve chosen a pearler — a rare double-dip falsehood/lie from the master of mendacity that showcases all his talents.
During the 2019 election campaign, Morrison decided to savage Labor’s proposal to encourage electric car use — despite his own ministers such as Josh Frydenberg enthusiastically promoting them. An electric vehicle, Morrison said on April 7, 2019, “is not going to tow your trailer. It’s not going to tow your boat. It’s not going to get you out to your favourite camping spot with your family”.
All those statements were wrong. Morrison was deliberately misleading Australians. Plenty of electric vehicles had towing capacity back then and most had ranges of at least 300 kilometres, and in one case up to 500 kilometres.
Indeed, the government has now embraced electric vehicles, relying on them to reduce transport emissions significantly as part of its “year of magical thinking” net zero plan.
But Morrison doesn’t usually lie about his opponents. His standard lies are about himself and his government. What makes the electric vehicles lie special is that, after a suitable delay, he then denied saying what he’d said.
“I didn’t ridicule that technology,” he insisted in March this year when questioned about electric vehicles. “That’s good technology.”
Bonus points for how unabashed and blatant that one is. A worthy start to our countdown.
Smirko is following in the tradition of the Early Christian Church wherein those Early Fathers of the Church, Eusebius, Clement , Jerome, John Chrysostom et al. had no compunction to honesty and were all adept at justifying deceit, dissembling and mendacity being used for the good of the poor sinner.
Smirko and his Cohort of Clappers obviously believe in such, as it will set the people of Australia on the path of righteousness of their LNP.
For as John Chrysostom, he of the Golden Mouth, given the name as he was so eloquent in his preaching, also credited in leading the mob which carried out the second and final destruction of the Temple of Artemisin Ephesus, regarded as one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
“…For great is the value of deceit, provided it be not introduced with a mischievous intention. In fact action of this kind ought not to be called deceit, but rather a kind of good management, cleverness and skill, capable of finding out ways where resources fail, and making up for the defects of the mind … “
“…And often it is necessary to deceive, and to do the greatest benefits by means of this device, whereas he who has gone by a straight course has done great mischief to the person whom he has not deceived…”
Chrysostom, Treatise On The Priesthood, Book 1.
So when we think of Spin Doctors let us recall those early ones they who set the standard, The Doctors of the Church.
A great reply, and a wonderful reminder that the concept of ‘Christianity’ was created by a bunch of manipulative fanatics who had the chutzpah to make all the claims they made about the concept of God and Jesus and the Holy Spirit, all of them concoctions, all of which have become the cornerstone of what we disgracefully call ‘Western Democracy’. Scomo is your basic archetypal Christian, in other words, a mealy mouthed liar who accepts absolutely no responsibility for his decit.
Christianity is in fact really “Paulinity. ”
Saul who suffers some accident/incident while on the road to Damascus when he was on a mission to persecute the Jewish followers of Jesus. He comes to with the loss of sight and what is probably a bad case of concussion, possibly brain damage.
Changes his name to Paul then decides to take over, hijacks it could be said, that very movement the followers of Jesus, that he had been persecuting. He rebadges it as “Christian” and places himself as the the leader, chief theoretician and pamphleteer, in opposition to Peter, who, so the story goes, was picked by Jesus to take over when Jesus “left”
The followers of Jesus are then admonished, browbeaten, harassed and threatened with damnation and told that they all bear original sin, a Pauline invention, into subscribing to what in fact becomes “Paulinity”. A rather nasty and misogynistic update of the OT wrapped in the guise of the words and deeds of the NT Jesus. Paul should really have not said anything about Jesus. For he had never seen him let alone met him.
IIRC, he was a Roman lawyer sent out to deal with a corrupt & incompetent local ruler in a restive satrapy, only conquered a couple of generations previously.
Pity that those sailors, who blamed him for a storm near Crete, did not succeeded in tossing him over the side on the return journey.
I recall when I was much younger, hearing people say about catholics, ‘They go to confession,
admit a few sins, get forgiven then go out and do the same all over again.’ The pentecostals
have gone miles further than that; some pastor baptises them into the cult and tells them all
their previous and past sins are washed away, now they can lie, steal, cheat from anyone not a
member of the cult and that’s just fine, ever mind the rapture they’ve got it made – in their easily
deceived tiny intellect(or lack of).
Howard was just ‘mean and tricky’ this bloke is straight out mean and crooked.
Howard was in fact The Lying Rodent© Senator George Brandis…Truth overboard: 27 lies told by John Howard and counting. from Hansard
27 Lies told by John Howard and counting
“Truth is absolute, truth is supreme, truth is never disposable in national political life.”
John Howard ABC Radio “AM”, 25 August 1995
Truth Overboard
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 1
Health John Howard Lie # 1
“It is our policy, without qualification, to retain Medicare . . . Not only does Medicare stay but so does bulk billing . . . They are the fundamentals, the underpinnings of the policy.”
John Howard, Health Policy launch of “A Healthy Future”, 12 February 1996
The Truth: “No-one can guarantee bulk billing. No-one can guarantee bulk billing without conscripting the medical profession. Medicare has never been universal bulk billing—never . . .”
Tony Abbott, Minister for Health and Ageing, Meet the Press, 23 November 2003
John Howard Lie # 2
“Medicare will be retained in its entirety.”
John Howard, February 1996
The Truth:
The Howard Government abolished the dental plan and bulk billing rates have declined by more than 12 percentage points since the Coalition took office in 1996.
John Howard Lie # 3
During the 2001 Federal election campaign John Howard promised that his Government’s policies would “lead to reduced premiums” for health insurance.
“Heading in the Right Direction”, p151
The Truth:
Since the election in 2001, the Government has approved increases in premiums totalling 21 per cent.
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 2
Education John Howard Lie # 4
“I can guarantee we’re not going to have $100,000 university degree courses.”
John Howard, interview with Neil Mitchell on Radio 3AW, 15 October 1999
The Truth: 16 different degrees now cost at least $100,000.
John Howard Lie # 5
“We have no intention of introducing a loans scheme with a real or indeed any other rate of interest.”
John Howard, in Parliament, 18 October 1999
The Truth: “Debts accrued under FEE-HELP will be indexed to the consumer price index . . . A loan fee of 20 per cent will apply to FEE-HELP loans for undergraduate courses of study only.”
Higher Education Loan Programme, Department of Education, Science and Training Update, March 2004
John Howard Lie # 6
“Well, it means that we’ll not have deregulated fees. In other words, the Government will always maintain a control over what the level of the fee is.”
John Howard, interview on Radio 3AW, 15 October 1999
The Truth: “We do need more money in our universities . . . and some of it should come outside the budget through a managed and sensible deregulation of the system.”
John Howard in Parliament, 16 September 2003
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 3
The GST, Other Taxes and Red Tape John Howard Lie # 7
John Howard: “No, there’s no way that a GSTwill ever be part of our policy.” Journalist: “Never ever?” John Howard: “Never ever. It’s dead. It was killed by the voters in the last election”.
John Howard, interview, Tweed Heads Civic Centre, 2 May 1995
The Truth: “The bills before the House will enact a broad based goods and services tax that will be levied at 10 per cent and will start in July 2000.”
Peter Costello, Treasurer, A New Tax System (Goods and Services Tax Bill), Second Reading Speech, 2 December 1998
John Howard Lie # 8
“The GST will not increase the price of petrol for the ordinary motorist . . .”
John Howard, Address to the Nation on the Tax Plan, 13 August 1998
The Truth: The price of automotive fuel rose 10.4 per cent in the September quarter following the introduction of the GSTon 1 July 2000, and was 23.6 per cent higher than at the same time the previous year.
Australian Bureau of Statistics, ABS@, Time Series Spreadsheets, Consumer Price Index 6401.0
John Howard Lie # 9
“There’ll be no more than a 1.9% rise in ordinary beer.”
John Howard, John Laws Program, 23 September 1998
The Truth: The price of beer rose 4.8 per cent in the September quarter following the introduction of the GSTon 1 July 2000, and was 8.5 per cent higher than the same time the previous year.
Australian Bureau of Statistics, ABS@, Time Series Spreadsheets, Consumer Price Index 6401.0
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 4
John Howard Lie # 10
Journalist: “Will the number of pages in the Tax Act be reduced by the introduction of a GST? “ Prime Minister: “Yes it will”.
John Howard, interview Alan Jones Radio 2UE, 14 August 1998
The Truth: “. . . the Tax Act has grown from 3,000 to over 9,000 pages and an additional 2.5 million words have been inserted into the Tax Act, since 1 July 2000. Apart from these overwhelming changes foisted onto small businesses, we now have over 2 million businesses registered under the GST, compared to less than 17,000 under the former sales tax regime.”
National Tax & Accountants’ Association, 15 August 2002
John Howard Lie # 11
Kerry O’Brien: “Okay. the pledge of no new taxes, no increase in existing taxes for the life of the next parliament. So for the next three years, not even a one cent increase on cigarettes or beer or wine or petrol, no other indirect tax increase, no tax increase of any kind?” John Howard: “That promise is quite explicit”.
John Howard, ABC 7:30 Report, 1 February 1996
The Truth: By 30 September 2002, John Howard’s Government had introduced legislation for 130 new taxes or tax increases during its terms of office.
“Bills which imposed a new tax or increased an existing tax introduced during the 38th to 40th Parliaments”, Clerk of the Senate, 30 October 2002
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 5
Meetings with the Ethanol Industry John Howard Lie # 12
Labor MP question to the Prime Minister: “Prime Minister, was the government contacted by the major Australian producer of ethanol or by any representative of his company or the Industry Association before its decision to impose fuel excise on ethanol?” John Howard: “Speaking for myself, I did not personally have any discussions, from recollection, with any of them.”
John Howard, Question Time, 17 September 2002
The Truth: John Howard had met on 1 August the head of Manildra Group [Dick Honan], which makes 87 per cent of our ethanol, and they discussed how to help the Australian ethanol industry.
Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Official Record of Meeting, 1 August 2002
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 6
Aged Care and the Pension Clawback John Howard Lie # 13
Interviewer: “Well, if the Budget’s in such good shape why persist with things like the pension claw back . . .” John Howard: “No, no . . . because Glenn there is no clawback. And what happened with those things is that they were paid in advance and we’re not taking them back, we’re just avoiding paying them twice . . .”
John Howard, interview with Glenn Milne, Sunday Sunrise, 4 March 2001
John Howard Lie # 14
“There has been no clawback, there has been no deduction and there has been no deceit”.
John Howard, Parliament, 5 March 2001
The Truth: “The indexation adjustments to pensions and adult allowance rates for 20 March 2001 will have the additional issue of clawback . . . Two per cent of the existing rate will be deducted from the normal CPI adjustment . . .”
Department of Family and Community Services, internal briefing paper, quoted in Parliament, 5 March 2001
The Current Account Deficit John Howard Lie # 15
“I can promise you that we will follow policies which will, over a period of time, bring down the foreign debt . . . our first priority in Government economically will be to tackle the current account deficit.”
John Howard, Doorstop interview, Debt Truck Launch, 20 September 1995
The Truth: Foreign debt was $361 billion at the end of September 2003, an increase of 90 per cent on the September 1995 level. The current account deficit was $11.9 billion at the end of September 2003, an increase of 112.5 per cent on the September 1995 level.
Australian Bureau of Statistics, ABS@, Time Series Spreadsheets (Balance of Payments and Investment Position, Australia 5302.0, Reserve Bank of Australia (H) Bulletin, Current Account)
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 7
Labour Market Programs John Howard Lie # 16
“Well, we’re certainly going to maintain the existing level of funding for labour market programs”.
John Howard, Address to Youth, Macgregor, 20 February 1996
The Truth: Kerry O’Brien: “Okay. But on 20 February, you said very clearly ‘We are certainly going to maintain the existing level of funding for labour market programs’. Now, for all the people on those labour market programs, I would suggest it to them that would have been a pretty core promise and you’ve broken it.” John Howard: “Well, it is true that we are not spending as much money on labour market programs”.
John Howard, interview on ABC 7:30 Report, 21 August 1996
Services for the Bush John Howard Lie # 17
“I don’t want to see any further services, government service levels withdrawn from or taken away from the bush . . . I gave instructions for that this morning when I spoke to my office in Canberra, that in any future Government decisions that, in effect, a red light flashes if that Government decision involves a reduction in the delivery of an existing Commonwealth service.”
John Howard, Nyngan Community Luncheon, 31 January 2000
The Truth:
The Howard Government reduced the number of Job Network sites by 42 per cent, from 1710 to 986, and the number of outreach services by 65 per cent, from 404 to 140.”
Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, Employment Services Contract 2003â2006, Aggregate Analysis, March 2003
Job Network Conditional Offers, Aggregate Analysis, December 1999
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 8
Children Overboard John Howard Lie # 18
“The Government’s position remains that we were advised by Defence that children were thrown overboard, we made those allegations on the basis of that advice, and until I get Defence advice to the contrary I will maintain that position”.
John Howard, Sunrise, Channel 7, 9 November 2001
The Truth: “I left him in no doubt that there was no evidence, that there were no children thrown overboard.”
Mike Scrafton, 7:30 Report, 16 August 2004
John Howard Lie # 19
“. . . the behaviour of a number of these people, [on Siev 4] particularly those involving throwing their children overboard . . .”
John Howard, ABC Radio 3LO Melbourne, 9 October 2001
The Truth: “There is no indication that children were thrown overboard.”
Defence Strategic Command chronology to Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, noon on 10 October (quoted in Investigation into advice provided to Ministers on ‘SIEV 4’, 21 January 2002)
John Howard Lie # 20
“Nothing can alter the fact that I have in my possession an ONA report that states baldly . . . that children were thrown in the water.”
John Howard, SBS Insight program, 8 November 2001
The Truth: “. . . fundamentally there was nothing to suggest that women and children had been thrown into the water.”
Account of private conversation Acting Chief of the Defence Forces, Angus Houston, had with Peter Reith, Minister for Defence, on 7 November 2001, evidence given to the Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee, 20 February 2002
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 9
The Iraq War and Weapons of Mass Desctruction John Howard Lie # 21
“The Australian Government knows that Iraq still has chemical and biological weapons and that Iraq wants to develop nuclear weapons.”
John Howard, Speech to Parliament before the war in Iraq, 4 February 2003
The Truth: “I stand by the fact that before we entered the war, we had a very strong intelligence assessment that Iraq had a WMD capability.”
John Howard, interview with Charles Wooly, 60 Minutes, after the war in Iraq, 20 July 2003
John Howard Lie # 22
“Iraq continues to work on developing nuclear weapons—uranium has been sought from Africa that has no civil nuclear application in Iraq; . . .”
John Howard, Ministerial Statement, before the war in Iraq, 4 February 2003
The Truth: “. . . an intelligence claim about Iraq’s effort to acquire uranium from Africa proved to be erroneous.”
Foreign Minister Alexander Downer, Sydney Morning Herald, after the war in Iraq, 18 June 2003
John Howard Lie # 23
“The Government has decided to commit Australian forces to action to disarm Iraq because we believe it is right, it is lawful and it’s in Australia’s national interest. We are determined to join other countries to deprive Iraq of its weapons of mass destruction, its chemical and biological weapons, which even in minute quantities are capable of causing death and destruction on a mammoth scale.”
John Howard, Address to the Nation, before the war in Iraq, 20 March 2003
The Truth: “We entered the war in Iraq based upon the failure of the Iraqi government at the time to comply with United Nations’ resolutions . . .”
John Howard, Press Conference, after the war, 22 July 2003
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Page 10
John Howard Lie # 24
Journalist: In your talks tomorrow, especially at the Pentagon, do you expect to lock in a possible role for Australia if, further down the track we do decide to join a coalition of the willing? Prime Minister: Look there have been contingency discussions going on between
the American and the Australian military and it’s always important in these situations to leave those sorts of things to the militaries of the two countries.
John Howard, Press Conference, Washington, 9 February 2003
The Truth: Journalist: “Could you tell us whether you count Australia as part of the coalition of the willing?” President Bush: “Yes, I do”.
George W Bush, President of the United States, Oval Office remarks with John Howard, Washington, the next day, 10 February 2003
Taxpayer Funded Political Advertising John Howard Lie # 25
“. . . we will ask the Auditor-General to draw up new guidelines on what is an appropriate use of taxpayers’ money in this area. There is clearly a massive difference between necessary Government information for the community and blatant Government electoral propaganda. Propaganda should be paid for by political parties.”
John Howard, Press Release, “Auditor-General to examine Government Advertising”, 5 September 1995
The Truth:
The Howard Government never asked the Auditor-general to examine Government Advertising and they completely ignored the advertising guidelines recommended by the Auditor-General in 1998.
In the lead up to the 2004 election the government plans to spend at least $120 million on government advertising.
“In relation to future government advertising, we will explain government policies where it is necessary. We make absolutely no apology for that . . . The truth of the matter is that all governments . . . from time to time have advertised and explained the features of new policies.”
John Howard, Question Without Notice, Hansard, 22 June 2004
Truth Overboard: Lies told by John Howard
Printed and authorised by Tim Gartrell, 19 National Circuit, Barton ACT 2600 Page 11
Public Service Jobs John Howard Lie # 26
“Our plans . . . will involve not replacing . . . up to 2,500 positions over the first term of a Coalition Government—a process of natural attrition with no forced redundances.”
Coalition Public Administration policy document Election Campaign February 1996
The Truth:
In the first term of the Howard Government, 32,400 jobs were lost.
Budget Papers, 1997â1999
Savings Bonus John Howard Lie # 27
On a promised savings bonus:
“You get the $1,000 savings bonus if you are 60 years or over.”
“. . . in addition to the pension increases, there’s the saving bonus for everybody at sixty years or beyond of a thousand, an additional two thousand for self-funded retirees at pensioner age.”
John Howard, Prime Minister, John Howard, interviews on Radio 5AA, 14 August 1998, and Sunday program, 16 August 1998
The Truth:
“It was very clear that pensioners who had income from savings of up to $20,000 could be eligible for the $1,000 bonus and that from $20,000 to $30,000, depending on their income, the bonus would alter.”
Larry Anthony, Minister for Community Services, Parliament, 28 June 2000
“. . . Almost 60 per cent of Australians have received the full $1,000 and nearly 75 per cent of those older Australians have received $500 or more . . .”
Larry Anthony, Minister for Community Services, Parliament, 29 November 2000
Once Howard understood the value of telling immense porkies, and training himself to keep a straight face while doing it, using a mirror, he never looked back. All LNP hierarchy since have absorbed this lesson as LNP 101. As Goebbels said to Hitler, “Adolf, you wouldn’t believe what people will believe!”. And so it is. Say it often and say it loud, and it will be believed. Morrison’s problem is that he thinks that if he lies about every little thing, it means he’ll automatically be believed, regardless of the obvious facts. Throw in a few truths Scotty, it might help..
And Albo, for God’s sake, get a mirror.
Die große Lüge is The Big Lie, a gross distortion or misrepresentation of the truth. The German expression was coined by Adolf Hitler when he dictated his 1925 book Mein Kampf to describe the use of a lie so colossal that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.
The phrase “big lie” was also used in a report prepared during the war by the US OSS in describing Hitler’s psychological profile:
This quote appears in the report: A Psychogical Profile of Adolf Hitler: His Life and Legend by WalterC. Lnger, available at the US National Archives.
A somewhat similar quote appears in the 1943 Analysis of the Personality of Adolph Hitler: With Predictions of His Future Behaviour and Suggestions for Dealing with Him Now and After Germany’s Surrender, by Henry A Murray.
This has been the default position of the LNP for a long time and was very evident in the behaviour of The Trump, before, during and after his term as POTUS!
grâce à wikipedia.
If I recall HG Wells, the Invisible Man did not appear in mirrors.
We already know that Albanese is incapable of reflection.
I get the impression you are not fond of little Winston. For the sake of my sanity please don’t mention Larry Anthony, lots of aggrieved unpaid creditors out there still waiting for their restored train to arrive. The commentator who once described Howard and his ‘government’ as ‘Howard and the ‘all ordinaries” should get a New Year’s gong.
Scott Morrison is John Howard’s Frankenstein.
Such a pity they couldn’t get a good brain in time for the ‘launch’.
Perhaps, as giants of old did with their hearts, he keeps it elsewhere, safe & unused?
If so, it would have very little resale value, no use even as a paperweight.
Hey Bernard,can you send one of your books.off to Scotty.
Would be interedting if he accepts it or returns it!