After a painfully embarrassing week abroad, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is back in the country and straight into election mode. After touching down in Sydney last night, the prime minister is planning a week-long post-COVID blitz through New South Wales and Victoria.

It’s an opportunity for Morrison, whose trustworthiness has come under assault this week, to rebuild voters'confidence ahead of an election likely to be held in March or May. And the pit stops he makes on the road will give us a clear idea of where and how the Liberals are hoping to win.

First up is Sydney, where Morrison held a press conference with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet at the WestConnex motorway this morning. The prime minister will be hoping to cash in on any goodwill towards the state Liberal government over the reopening. So far, the federal government has borne the brunt of the baggage for long lockdowns, and Morrison has struggled to take credit for things the way his state counterparts have.