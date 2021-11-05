It's hard to remember the last time an Australian prime minister was so comprehensively embarrassed on the world stage.

At climate talks in Glasgow, Scott Morrison cut a clumsy, forlorn figure. On Monday morning, French President Emmanuel Macron called him a liar over the AUKUS deal. Morrison's office responded as it so often does by leaking his texts with Macron to favourable news outlets. Speaking at the National Press Club yesterday, French ambassador Jean-Pierre Thébault called it "an unprecedented new low".

That was just this week.