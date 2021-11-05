The Game: A Portrait of Scott Morrison. Sean Kelly. Black Inc

About a decade ago, there was a brilliant international ad campaign for the beer Dos Equis, involving a character dubbed "the most interesting man in the world". The actor playing him was a gold-tanned, silver-bearded aged lion, featuring in disconnected clips which mimicked filmic styles of the ’50s and ’60s. This most interesting man was a sort of amalgam of Omar Sharif, Burt Lancaster, Papa Hemingway and a few others, the male fantasy figure of the postwar jetset.

Here he was carrying a newborn lamb over his shoulders across the snow to his waiting yacht; there he was in grainy process colour winning at jai alai; then in newsreel black and white sharing a cigar with Fidel Castro -- all while a surreal voice-over played: "He once had an uncomfortable moment, just to see what it felt like... He is the most interesting man in the world!"