The horticulture industry is a deep stain on modern Australia. No other industry combines systematic exploitation of its workers, routine abuse and harassment, and inflicting misery on young visitors and migrants with such extensive political power and a sympathetic media.

No matter how many Harvest Trail inquiries by the Fair Work Ombudsman reveal that most farmers underpay fruit pickers, no matter how many Fair Work Commission judgments expose the scale of award non-compliance within the industry, no matter how many reports of sexual harassment and rape of backpackers make their way into courts, the National Party will always help the industry to access cheap labour, and the media will always run variations of "Australians don't want to work"/"fruit will rot on trees" stories.

One factor that helps protect horticulture from the opprobrium the conduct of so many farmers should bring on it is the opacity with which it operates. Establishing the truth of claims made about conduct is immensely difficult.