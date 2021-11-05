Gladys Berejiklian is political roadkill now, her car crash appearance in the New South Wales ICAC witness box disappearing rapidly in the rear-view mirror.

We now await commissioner Ruth McColl’s ultimate findings, as to whether the former premier engaged in corrupt conduct or conduct which encouraged corrupt conduct, as defined by the Independent Commission Against Corruption Act.

I was interested to read Madonna King’s defence of Berejiklian in Crikey, saying: “The treatment meted out to her daily by ICAC looks unfair, targeted and even a touch sexist. Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt, and consider that Berejiklian is guilty of falling for a crafty fool, and keeping it a secret. Isn’t it possible, then, that her main crime is bad judgment?”