For decades, one of Australia's worst industries for exploitation, abuse and harassment of workers has avoided the public opprobrium it richly deserves, skating by on its rural setting, its targeting of migrants and visitors, the unthinking support of journalists and the unconditional support of the National Party. It was even able to get Labor to do its bidding.

Now the horticulture industry has been belted by the Fair Work Commission (FWC), which has dissected its exploitation and its efforts to cover it up and sell a story of pastoral idylls and happy migrants in bucolic settings

It's what happens when independent decisionmakers consider and assess actual evidence and ignore polling, politics and donations in working out what is best for the public interest.