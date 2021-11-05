Liberal MP Andrew Laming, former attorney-general Christian Porter and journalist Peter van Onselen have issued concerns notices — the precursor to defamation action — against academic, writer and survivor Gemma Carey.

Carey published a series of tweets after Porter was accused of rape, after van Onselen, a friend of Porter, wrote in his defence, and after Laming’s history of jocular misogyny and harassing women online resulted in him keeping his job. The tweets were absolutely on the nose. One expressed concern for the women in a photo alongside the three men. One of the women is van Onselen’s wife, Ainslie. It was especially in poor taste for the couple: van Onselen has never been accused of sexual misconduct.

The tweets were soon taken down. Carey issued three separate apologies after receiving the notices.