Sometimes, it takes a few days or weeks for Crikey readers to mull over a subject before sending their thoughts to Your Say ([email protected]). But this wasn't the case when responding to Bernard Keane's questioning of Scott Morrison's vision for Australia, which saw readers firing back immediately -- and with deadly aim.

Elsewhere, readers thought over the question of allowing unvaccinated celebrities into Australia (and what it means for the rest of us), and responded to Kishor Napier-Raman and Georgia Wilkins' investigation of the crisis faced by the university sector.

Serge Galitsky writes: I really think the comparable prime minister to the present incumbent is the late Billy McMahon. Billy lost the gig almost 50 years ago. (I know, I’m showing my age.) Billy was quite silly but had a sense of gravitas which he could not demonstrate convincingly. He gave all of us a laugh and we were happy to see him go. Sadly we do not have Gough to replace poor old Captain Bullshit. But Albo might just do it...