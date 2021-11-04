"Let's go, Brandon" has become the catch-cry of the moment after a US sportscaster thought he heard a crowd chanting the essentially meaningless phrase.
They were in fact chanting "fuck Joe Biden".
The meme got rolled into something else when a Southwest Airlines pilot used it as a sign-off to passengers before take off. Which then initiated a new round of debate about free speech, and on and on...
