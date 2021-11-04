US conservative political commentator Candace Owens has called on the US military to invade Australia over its “tyrannical police state”.

“When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime?” she said on her TV show last week.

US commentator Joe Rogan also criticised Australia as a country “with dystopian, police-state measures that are truly inconceivable to the rest of the civilised world” -- although he later realised he was criticising a satirical sketch instead of a government advertisement.