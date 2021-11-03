Young at heart After the ascension of Dr Jeannette Young to the role of Queensland governor, you'd expect there'd be some gushing from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has spent a lot of time working with her. Young has been, until now, Queensland's chief health officer during the entirety of Palaszczuk's tenure as premier.

You may remember Young as the anti-vaxxer crowd's favourite CHO after she told 18-year-olds in her state to not get the AstraZeneca vaccine on account of a vanishingly rare risk of fatal blood clotting -- something she stood by even after it became clear Delta could put children in hospital. But regardless of how you feel about her ascension, Palaszczuk response is... odd. "I know you will always stand beside Queensland because you are not just Your Excellency. As far as the people of Queensland are concerned, you are Our Excellency." What it lacks in dignity, it makes up in incoherence.

Mask mandate from heaven Fox Corporation's annual shareholders meeting will require attendees to provide a vaccine passport and wear a mask. That might not seem unusual -- most people encounter something similar when they get on a train or go somewhere for lunch. But of course most people aren't pumping out propaganda against those measures.