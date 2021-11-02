Scott Morrison's lies and falsehoods part 400 It's an inevitable offshoot of Morrison's modus operandi -- the creation of a new lie while attempting to deflect from another. You'll have seen plastered across the front pages of every major paper this morning that the prime minister, in his typical suburban-inflected tough talk, says he won't "cop sledging" of the Australian people, after French President Emmanuel Macron called him a liar:

I think the statements that were made questioning Australia’s integrity, and the slurs that had been placed on Australia -- not me, I’ve got broad shoulders, I can deal with that -- but those slurs, I’m not going to cop sledging of Australia. I’m not going to cop that on behalf of other Australians.

As grateful as we all are for the sturdiness of Morrison's shoulders, unless he really didn't read what Macron said, or perhaps he's going all "l’état, c’est moi" about things, this is a blatant falsehood. When he was bailed up by Australian media, Macron went out of his way to praise the people of Australia: