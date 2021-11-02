Gladys Berejiklian might -- like many of us along the way -- have fallen for a dill, a big-talking smart-arse who stole her heart and then smashed it.

Or the former New South Wales premier might have engaged in the odd bit of pork-barrelling, giving millions of dollars to one electorate, held by her Liberal Party, over another.

Either way, the treatment being meted out to her daily by the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) looks unfair, targeted and even a touch sexist.