After 112 days in lockdown last year, a massive overhaul of hotel quarantine and improvements in contact tracing, Melbourne was cautiously optimistic it was better prepared for COVID-19 outbreaks in 2021.

What it and other cities across Australia and the world weren’t prepared for was the Delta variant.

Just like Sydney, Melbourne had a brush with Delta in early May this year, when a man who had completed 14 days in quarantine in South Australia returned to Victoria infectious. Victoria went into a 14-day lockdown but soon appeared to get on top of the cases with a small cluster of 20 contained.