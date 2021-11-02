Remember that the Morrison government has a two-part plan in relation to the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

The first part is to ward off complete isolation from Western countries -- the purpose behind the pantomime of adopting a meaningless net zero by 2050 target backed by a plan to hope some tech fix shows up to stop global heating. The second is to increase coal exports -- which means any international agreement to phase out coal-fired power must be resisted.

That was the logic behind Angus Taylor's bureaucrats' efforts to prevent the IPCC recommending phasing out coal-fired power and other fossil fuels. And that's why Australia joined India, China and Russia in blocking a push at the G20 in Rome by the UK and EU countries to commit to phasing out coal production.