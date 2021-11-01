You can forgive Scott Morrison being puzzled and angry. Normally when he lies, he does so with impunity. He lies to Australians, to Parliament, to the media. He lies so routinely that it has become an established feature of his political personality — perhaps the only feature other than an inability to see anything other than in terms of spin and marketing. The press gallery and even fact-check sites barely bother to call out his lies, so frequent have they become.
And yet there’s the president of France — a major Pacific power, a UN Security Council member and an EU leader — saying Morrison is a liar. “I don’t think, I know,” Macron says, about Morrison lying to him about the AUKUS debacle — in which Australia traded an existing contract to deliver submarines by the 2030s for a vague study of nuclear powered submarines in the 2040s and 2050s.
The record backs Macron up. Let’s go to the key resource for proving Morrison’s lies, the one we relied on heavily when we assembled our dossier of lies and falsehoods: his own website, where the transcripts of his speeches, media conferences and statements are to be found. Morrison met Macron in June in a visit to the Elysée, and they discussed the then-submarine deal. Morrison said about those discussions.
It was a very positive discussion we had last night about a whole raft of issues and of course including the contract. We are coming up to important gates in that contract and there have been issues that we have had to address over particularly the last eight months and President Macron and I have a very, very open and very transparent, and very friendly relationship where we can speak candidly to each other about these issues … I appreciate the direct role that he has played in ensuring that we’ve seen a much-improved position come forward from Naval over the last six months, but there is still a long way to go.
We heard in estimates last week that at official and ministerial level the decision to dump the existing contract was only conveyed to the French in the hours before the AUKUS announcement. Morrison himself has said he only texted Macron the night before the decision to advise him.
Morrison, desperately weaving this morning to avoid a trap of his own creation, now says he told Macron in June “conventional submarines were not going to be able to meet our strategic interests” — which is utterly at odds with his sunny June assurance of “positive discussions” and “much-improved position”. So he was lying to Australians then. And he says he didn’t tell Macron that Australia would ditch France for a US or UK nuclear submarine because “that was a matter that was secure to Australia and our partners, so that was not a matter that I was going to engage in in any sort of broad conversation about”.
Obviously that line in June about being “candid” was a lie as well. He didn’t trust the president of France enough, is what Morrison is saying.
The irony is so thick you could build a submarine hull from it.
This is what Morrison does — he lies and spins, and when he’s caught out in the lies and spin, he lies and spins more to try to extricate himself from his own mess. Only he’s got so used to a press gallery happy to overlook his serial lying that he’s shocked when he’s actually called out on it.
Lying to domestic audiences is one thing. That merely degrades democracy and the quality of civil discourse. It’s up to voters to punish that, if they wish (the media certainly won’t). But lying to a major international power, one we claim we’re an ally of, to which we are looking for cooperation against hostile interests in our own region, is deeply damaging to Australia’s strategic interests.
And it accompanies what apparently is American dismay that we lied to it about the fact that we were keeping France in the loop on the submarine decision.
“Clumsy” is US President Joe Biden’s generous description of that. But incompetent bungling and deception is business as usual for Morrison.
Bernard Keane’s Lies and Falsehoods: The Morrison Government and the New Culture of Deceit, will be published by Hardie Grant on November 17, 2021
Leave a comment
the new culture of deceit? Nothing ‘new’ about it for the LNP, just that it’s been lowered to an even more pervasive truth destroying level than before under Morrison and his cohort’s stewardship. As a supposed Christian he should know who is referred to as the “Father of all lies”. Would it be wrong to conclude then, he is that father’s child instead?
Thought that he is for some years already.
Agreed. Children overboard anyone?
I’ll see your “Children Overboard” and raise you a “non-core promise” or two, grand?
What disturbs me the most is the chimpanzee (Morrison) interrupted a discussion Macron (Gorilla) was having with Alpha people by placing his hand on Macron’s shoulder. This is assault! If someone did that to me I would step backwards and question their motives, Morrison is a primitive human being trying to mix it with Alpha people and failing miserably. He is now a laughing stock of the world and unfortunately his abode is in Australia.
Perhaps he was trying to put the Fluence on Macron by Laying on of his hands?
He admits to doing it here, why not elsewhere?
You are right and maybe he missed the turn off to HIS TRUE PATH, a Pentecostal Priestess. Poor bastard.
Collingwood has suspended a star player for alleged unacceptable behavior. Who will suspend our PM breaking one of the 10 commandments?
You can trust a thief but you can not trust a liar.
Morrison is both.
Agreed
My grandmother said, ‘You can catch a thief, is harder to catch a liar.
My mum used to say a liar had to have a good memory.
That does not apply to political lying, only to those who are trying to put forward a consistent false construction that can withstand serious testing – such as the cross-examination Berejeklian is currently getting, much to her annoyance and discomfort. Morrison has never been subjected to that sort of interrogation and probably never will be, so in general he could not care less about how well his lies stack up as a whole. It does not matter. The art of political lying was described wonderfully well by Jonathan Swift centuries ago. Contrary to the notion a good memory is necessary, Swift says for a political liar a short memory is essential:
There is one essential point wherein a political liar differs from others of the faculty, that he ought to have but a short memory, which is necessary, according to the various occasions he meets with every hour of differing from himself, and swearing to both sides of a contradiction, as he finds the persons disposed with whom he hath to deal. In describing the virtues and vices of mankind, it is convenient, upon every article, to have some eminent person in our eye, from whom we copy our description. I have strictly observed this rule, and my imagination this minute represents before me a certain great man famous for this talent, to the constant practice of which he owes his twenty years’ reputation of the most skilful head in England, for the management of nice affairs. The superiority of his genius consists in nothing else but an inexhaustible fund of political lies, which he plentifully distributes every minute he speaks, and by an unparalleled generosity forgets, and consequently contradicts, the next half hour. He never yet considered whether any proposition were true or false, but whether it were convenient for the present minute or company to affirm or deny it; so that if you think fit to refine upon him, by interpreting everything he says, as we do dreams, by the contrary, you are still to seek, and will find yourself equally deceived whether you believe or not: the only remedy is to suppose, that you have heard some inarticulate sounds, without any meaning at all; and besides, that will take off the horror you might be apt to conceive at the oaths, wherewith he perpetually tags both ends of every proposition; although, at the same time, I think he cannot with any justice be taxed with perjury, when he invokes God and Christ, because he hath often fairly given public notice to the world that he believes in neither.
Some people may think, that such an accomplishment as this can be of no great use to the owner, or his party, after it has been often practised, and is become notorious; but they are widely mistaken. Few lies carry the inventor’s mark, and the most prostitute enemy to truth may spread a thousand, without being known for the author: besides, as the vilest writer hath his readers, so the greatest liar hath his believers: and it often happens, that if a lie be believed only for an hour, it hath done its work, and there is no further occasion for it. Falsehood flies, and truth comes limping after it, so that when men come to be undeceived, it is too late; the jest is over, and the tale hath had its effect: like a man, who hath thought of a good repartee when the discourse is changed, or the company parted; or like a physician, who hath found out an infallible medicine, after the patient is dead.
“He never yet considered whether any proposition were true or false, but whether it were convenient for the present minute or company to affirm or deny it” – that perfectly sums up Scummo
So True Newtown Caz.
My dad used to say the truth is so much easier to remember.
Pray to God that she/he can embolden a whistleblower.
The Scomo hattrick: he and his motley band have managed to pissoff China, USA, and France. What’s next, pissing off NZ, UK, South Africa, Finland?
We in Australia should al ot more angry than pissed off.
What about those countries closer to China with Chinese minorities? Massacred in Indonesia via CIA approval. They have real sensitivities and I can only imagine how they see us.
The Morrison Gang’s already done a good job of annoying NZ. Exporting numbers of hapless Aussie-raised and Aussie-based criminals to NZ on the basis of some flimsy technical accident-of-birth excuse and despite them having no real link to NZ, while ignoring or dismissing anything NZ has to say about it, has not done much for our nations’ fraternal relations.
Well they’ve certainly pissed me off but I’m not an international partner, ally or potential threat so what does it matter.
The ‘laying of hands’ practice also not ‘working’ any miracles as a diplomatic strategy.
Hahaha! Nice one!
And most Australians.
Have we already forgotten Indonesia, Malaysia and China?
Now the whole world knows that our PM is a shameless cheat and liar. Also an arrogant spoiler with his teaming up with China, Russia and Saudi Arabia to protect fossil fuels. Promoting Keith The Pitt was a very cynical act. None of these are “the Australian way”. His frequent use of patriotism and jingoism is sickening. He is a Trumpian monster.
A scoundrel always wraps himself in the flag.
Ratty you are half right.
A scoundrel always wraps himself in the flag and makes sure he doesn’t serve under it.
The LNP are full of them. Look no further than what they intend spending on the Australian War Memorial, in beating the patriotic drum.
Tony,
This is a call out. I live in Pitt’s electorate of Hinkler, and I’m running an independent campaign against him.
If you or anyone else reading this would like to see Pitt lose his seat at the next electionand want to help, please reply
Cheers,
Johan
The fact the whole world knows Morrison is a shameless cheat and liar is good, but what will be even better is knowing more Australians have tumbled to that reality so we can be more sure he and his ghastly self-serving government are voted out at the election.
About time someone called him out, SfM is incapable of telling the truth.
Quite right. Just listening to Greg Sheridan on The Drum,oh boy….