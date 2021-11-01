Defiant, vehement, vociferous -- Gladys Berejiklian returned to the witness box this morning on the defence. She loudly and forcefully proclaimed that she was justified in trusting her former lover Daryl Maguire.

Repeatedly questioned by counsel assisting the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Scott Robertson and assistant commissioner Ruth McColl SC about why she hadn’t reported her suspicions about the disgraced former Wagga Wagga MP’s conduct, as required by the New South Wales ICAC Act, she became extremely defensive.

“I didn’t suspect him of corrupt conduct,” she said over and over, despite overwhelming evidence of suspicious actions. She had given him “the benefit of the doubt and the presumption of innocence”.