I tweeted mid-afternoon on Friday that we’ll be using Gladys Berejiklian’s Independent Commission Against Corruption appearance as a training video for witnesses forever.

I wasn’t kidding. In the course of her first day in the witness box the former premier gave a masterclass in how not to do it.

Like all litigation lawyers, we coach our witnesses -- not in what their evidence should be, but in how to cope with the ordeal of cross-examination and leave the court with the clear impression they are a witness of truth.