In early 2021, Australia thought it had seen the worst of COVID-19.

Victoria had gone through a brutal 112-day lockdown, and Sydney had narrowly avoided an outbreak over Christmas. We had been lulled into a false sense of security, wrongly believing Australia could stay on top of outbreaks, that vaccines would soon be rolled out across the country and life would return to normal.

But then the Delta variant arrived -- two to five times more contagious than previous strains. States were thrown into disarray trying to contain the virus.