Australia’s media elite have made up their mind about Morrison’s “Australian way” climate change plan: “a vacuous piece of nonsense”, “policy junk”, “unrealistic” -- and that was just yesterday’s panellists being thoughtful on Insiders.

But hang on a minute. Traditional media seems to be saying: never mind the policy, feel the politics. Sure, as policy the climate announcement may be junk -- a plan to avoid having a plan -- but that’s not how journalism in Australia has decided to judge things.

The test that seems to matter? Will it skate Scott Morrison through the next election?