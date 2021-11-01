Australia’s media elite have made up their mind about Morrison’s “Australian way” climate change plan: “a vacuous piece of nonsense”, “policy junk”, “unrealistic” -- and that was just yesterday’s panellists being thoughtful on Insiders.
But hang on a minute. Traditional media seems to be saying: never mind the policy, feel the politics. Sure, as policy the climate announcement may be junk -- a plan to avoid having a plan -- but that’s not how journalism in Australia has decided to judge things.
The test that seems to matter? Will it skate Scott Morrison through the next election?
