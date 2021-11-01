Governments “threw money at seats in order to keep them”, a NSW corruption inquiry heard this morning.

Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said at the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) that there was nothing unusual about a government spending money to retain a seat during a byelection.

Asked by counsel assisting the ICAC, Scott Robertson, whether she was interested in giving public money to projects for political reasons without necessarily being concerned about their merits, she said: “I don’t think they’re mutually exclusive.”