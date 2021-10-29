Mark Zuckerberg really wants you to pay attention to Meta and not Facebook.

At Facebook's annual conference this morning Australian time, the tech company's ruler announced the company was rebranding to Meta and showed off its ideas for a "3D social space".

Zuckerberg's focus on their new things is understandable in a way. Even if you'd never heard of the company before this week's Facebook Papers, you'd still probably think that the company needed a fresh start. Something exciting like the promise of a new virtual world where anything is possible. Something that sounded like an idea out of a science fiction novel (which, by the way, is where they got the name from).