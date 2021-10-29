This is part three of the series Hard Knocks Uni: the Crisis in Higher Ed. Read part one here and part two here.

Deakin University in Geelong just cut 200 jobs. It’s hard to imagine the hand-wringing such a story would cause if it happened in a factory or a mine. But the Deakin cuts barely registered beyond local news.

For some reason, the discourse is desensitised to job losses in higher education. Nobody can figure out why.