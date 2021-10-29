It’s hard to imagine a more humiliating and damaging day for former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian than the one she faced in NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption hearings today. At various points during the hearing, tapped phone calls with her former lover Daryl Maguire have been played.

Today ICAC heard a 2018 phone call in which Daryl Maguire told Gladys Berejiklian: “Constituents use you every day. You bare your arse to the world every day. We’ve become prostitutes. We have become fucking harlots and prostitutes.”

The complaint centred on political fundraising rules monitored by ICAC. In the call, Maguire said that ICAC was "marginalising the art of politics” and “our job is mixing with people”.