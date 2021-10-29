On October 25 Australia’s largest telecommunication company, Telstra, informed the Australian Stock Exchange and investors that it would acquire Digicel Pacific in “partnership” with the Australian government.

It is one of the most lucrative deals a company like Telstra could ever hope for.

The purchase price is US$1.6 billion. Telstra will contribute $270 million, the government the remaining $1.3 billion. Telstra will own 100% of the newly acquired company. It is guaranteed dividends of US$45 million a year for the next six years. The Australian Financial Review reports the government will insure Telstra against political risk on regulatory and tax issues and provide foreign exchange hedging.