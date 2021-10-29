Seven’s night because news (1.47 million average) and Home and Away (914,000 average) soaked up viewers. Viewers deserted Seven when America’s Got Talent started, which averaged 400,000 -- a drop of more than 50%. Q&A on the ABC averaged 341,000 and was horizontal viewing at its best.

The Bachelorette on Ten picked up to 401,000 nationally after Gogglebox Australia had averaged 674,000, which is down a bit from previous weeks. Bachette was again slow and cheesy -- you’d see similar acting skills on The Bold and The Beautiful or Day Of Our Lives.

The Block almost goes off and someone leaves Celebrity MasterChef on Sunday.

Regional top five: Seven News, 547,000; Seven News 6.30, 544,000; Home And Away, 385,000; Home and Away Late, 385,000, 7pm ABC News, 344,000.