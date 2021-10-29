In the beginning of her testimony to the New South Wales corruption inquiry this morning, Gladys Berejiklian appeared defiant, unrepentant and even a little testy. The former NSW premier was not conceding an inch.

But as the phone taps were played -- from phone calls with former lover and disgraced former MP for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire -- she shrank in her chair and sounded a little less confident.

The taps are extremely damaging. In response to belligerent, hectoring demands for electorate money from Maguire, she says: “I’ll deal with it. I’ll fix it, I’ll fix it.”