Mark Zuckerberg really wants you to pay attention to Meta and not Facebook.

At Facebook's annual conference this morning Australian time, the tech company's ruler announced it was rebranding to Meta and showed off its ideas for a "3D social space".

Zuckerberg's focus on its new things is understandable in a way. Even if you'd never heard of the company before this week's Facebook Papers, you'd still probably think it needed a fresh start. Something exciting like the promise of a new virtual world where anything is possible. Something that sounded like an idea out of a science-fiction novel (which, by the way, is where it got the name).