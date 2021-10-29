With Scott Morrison off to Europe, Barnaby Joyce is now acting prime minister. It’s an appropriate end to a fortnight where he got so much of what he wanted.

Joyce was ostensibly returned to the Nationals leadership to soothe his bruised ego stop the Liberals becoming even slightly more ambitious on climate change. But despite the Nats’ recalcitrance, and Joyce’s reported opposition, net zero -- a purely symbolic and inadequate target -- was inevitable thanks to shifts in the international community, big business and even the Liberal Party.

The net zero pledge Morrison made on Tuesday gives Joyce what he wanted: a plan without detail that leaves the fossil -fuel sector untouched and avoids a more ambitious short-term emissions target while pouring billions into regional infrastructure projects.